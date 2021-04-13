Ramadan: Reflect On Building Better Society, Atiku Urges Muslims

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Muslims on the commencement of Ramadan 2021.

Atiku who took to Twitter with a message urged Muslims to seize the once-in-a-year opportunity to get close to God spiritually and seek His favour and relief from the myriad of problems that have become a clog in the wheel of our progress and development as a nation.

He said, “I congratulate Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe for witnessing, yet again, the commencement of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

“I urge Muslims to seize the once-in-a-year opportunity to get close to God spiritually and seek His favour and relief from the myriad of problems that have become a clog in the wheel of our progress and development as a nation.

“This is a time for us to reflect on building a better society and our humanity and give charity, especially to those desperately in need of help. Let us also embrace peace and the spirit of hard work to achieve our desired goals as individuals and as a society.”