News

Ramadan: Reflect On Building Better Society, Atiku Urges Muslims

Damola Areo4 hours ago
1
Atiku Pledges N50m To Combat Coronavirus
Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Muslims on the commencement of Ramadan 2021.

Atiku who took to Twitter with a message urged Muslims to seize the once-in-a-year opportunity to get close to God spiritually and seek His favour and relief from the myriad of problems that have become a clog in the wheel of our progress and development as a nation.

He said, “I congratulate Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe for witnessing, yet again, the commencement of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

I urge Muslims to seize the once-in-a-year opportunity to get close to God spiritually and seek His favour and relief from the myriad of problems that have become a clog in the wheel of our progress and development as a nation.

This is a time for us to reflect on building a better society and our humanity and give charity, especially to those desperately in need of help.   Let us also embrace peace and the spirit of hard work to achieve our desired goals as individuals and as a society.”

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Lagos State

Lagos Calls for Private Sector Collaboration in Meat, Fish Value Chains

3 hours ago
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

Why I Laid Off Workers In Kaduna – El-rufai

3 hours ago
NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu

COVID-19: NCDC Announces 44 New Cases, Total Now 163, 837

6 hours ago
FAAN Official Arrested For Stealing $600’ From Pilgrim

Criminal Elements Planning Attacks On Airports, Says FG

6 hours ago
Back to top button