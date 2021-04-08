Racism: Sometimes I’m Scared To Open My Phone – Willian

Arsenal forward, Willian, has said that racism and attacks footballers receive these days has made him scared of opening his phone.

He said this following the racial attacks received by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane.

According to him, social media handler need to look for a way to curb the menace.

“Does it frighten me to look at my phone? Yes, sometimes, to be honest,” Willian said, according to Express.

“We are human. I want to understand who these people think they are to come to speak like that to us.

“It really affects me when they talk about my family. If they want to criticise me, it’s no problem, I always accept that.

“But when they come to attack your family with those words that I cannot say here, that hurts.

“I think we have to find a way to change the profile of social media. I think people want to have Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, they need to put their ID, passport or whatever.”