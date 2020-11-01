Quique Setien Opens Up On Barcelona Sack, Difficulty Managing Messi

Quique Setien has broken silence a few months after he was sacked as Barcelona manager.

Setien was sacked after Barcelona suffered a defeat to Bayern Munich in last season’s UEFA Champions League semifinal which ended 8-2.

Speaking to El Pais, Setien opened up on the difficulty managing the club’s captain Lionel Messi.

“Leo is difficult to manage. Who am I to change him! If they have accepted him as he is for years and have not changed him.

“There’s another facet beyond just the player and it’s more difficult to manage. Much more difficult. It’s something inherent in many athletes that can be seen in the Michael Jordan documentary. You see things you don’t expect.

“He’s very reserved but he makes you see the things that he wants. He doesn’t talk much.”

He also said that he failed to make decisions based on the club because he was considering an individual player.