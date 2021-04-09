Queen Elizabeth’s Husband, Prince Philip, Dies Age 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of England has died at the age of 99.

The health of the deceased had deteriorated leading to back and fort at hospitals before he died.

Here is a full statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, aged 99:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”