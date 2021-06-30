Sports

Quarter Final Fixtures For Euro 2020

Damola Areo1 hour ago
9
euro 2020

Following the completion of Tuesday’s round of 16 games at the European Championship, the last eight countries have been confirmed.

They are Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Ukraine and England.

The quarter-final ties will be played on July 2 and July 3 respectively.

Spain take on Switzerland, Belgium face Italy, Czech Republic play Denmark, while England will battle Ukraine for a place in the last four.

JULY 2
17:00
Switzerland vs Spain

20:00
Belgium vs Italy

JULY 3
17:00
Czech Republic vs Denmark

20:00
Ukraine vs England

Damola Areo1 hour ago
9

Related Articles

Federer Fortunate As Mannarino Injury Sends Swiss Through

1 hour ago

We Raised Money For Siasia To Fight FIFA Ban, Sports Minister Insists

11 hours ago
mbappe

Mbappe Breaks Silence After Losing Penalty At Euro 2020

1 day ago
Barcelona vs Eibar: 'I'll Not Wash My Clothes After Receiving Messi's Hugs'

Messi Agrees Two-Year Contract Extension

2 days ago
Back to top button