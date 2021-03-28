Public Secondary Schools To Be Reopened In Niger On Monday

Niger State has announced that the public secondary schools which it closed for two weeks in the state are to be reopened on Monday.

The announcement was made after a meeting with members of the Niger State Ministry of Health.

Recall that the schools were closed to allow the state to carry out a risk assessment following the abduction of some staff and students of Government Science Secondary School, Kangara in the state.

The Ministry has now announced in a statement that the schools will be reopened but in phases.

The statement read, “All public day secondary schools are to reopen on Monday, March 29, 2021.

“All boarding secondary schools in urban areas are to reopen on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

“Low-risk boarding secondary schools in rural areas that are to run as day schools during the period are also to reopen on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

“Public day secondary schools in areas of high risk that would run in clusters with selected safe schools in nearby communities would reopen on a later date to be announced after adequate arrangements are concluded.”

The state said students from other communities in the boarding schools that would operate as day schools during the period would be moved to other boarding/day secondary schools in their localities.

The statement continued, “All principals have been provided with specific details in respect of the arrangement under (1) – (4). Therefore, they are expected to work under and in collaboration with their zonal directors to ensure compliance in light of the demands of current security realities.

“All schools, especially those at high risk, would be provided with adequate security meant to enhance the capacity of the school system and security personnel to respond to threats.

“To this end, every school must immediately form a formidable Security team, comprising of School Officials, Security Personnel, PTA, SBMC and Vigilante with active community participation to allow for strong security presence in and around the Schools.

“In addition, principals are expected to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols by guaranteeing the compulsory wearing of face masks, sanitizing of hands and maintaining social distancing among others.”