PTF Members To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Today

Damola Areo49 mins ago
Boss Mustapha
Boss Mustapha (img source: PM News)

Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will take a jab of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

This is according to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha who doubles as the PTF chairman.

This was disclosed by presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad who tweeted:

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha and members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will receive their doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines today, the SGF Office has said in a statement.”

Those expected to take a jab include: Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood; Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora; Director-General, Nigeria Centre Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Incident Manager of PTF, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad.

