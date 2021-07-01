News

PTAD Commences Payment Of Consequential Pension Increment

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has commenced the payment of the consequential adjustment to the pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

This is in fulfilment of the Executive Secretary, PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme’s promise made when she announced President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the implementation of the consequential adjustment to the pension benefits occasioned by the new minimum wage increase of 2019. She promised that the upward adjustment of Pensioner’s benefit will take effect from May 2021.

Consequently, Pensioners in the four operational departments of the Directorate namely: Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD), Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD), Police Pension Department (PPD), and Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), have begun to receive their accrued arrears.

While reacting to the messages of gratitude received from some pensioners, the Executive Secretary assured them of PTAD’s commitment to the welfare of the DBS Pensioners.

She cautioned them to beware of pension fraudsters who call pensioners pretending to be staff of PTAD, reminding them that no staff of the Directorate will request for gratification before processing their pension payment.

The PTAD boss further urged the pensioners to report such phone calls and other activities of the scammers to PTAD for adequate investigations and possible prosecution. Signed Management.

Signed
Management.

