PSG Unveils Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) has announced the signing of Sergio Ramos on a two-year deal.

The club broke the news in a statement released on its official website on Thursday.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the arrival of Sergio Ramos to the squad. The Spanish central defender has signed a two-year contract and is tied to the club from the French capital until 30 June 2023,” the club statement read.

Last month, Ramos announced his departure from Real Madrid after 16 years at the Spanish club.

He played over 670 games for the club, winning five Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

The centre back departed Real Madrid as the club’s second-most honoured player behind Paco Gento.

Ramos becomes PSG’s third high profile signing of the transfer window, following the acquisition of Ginni Wijnaldum from Liverpool last month and recently Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan.

There are also reports that talks are nearing conclusive stages with the representatives of Gianluigi Donnaroma, who will be joining the club from AC Milan.

The splurge of cash is a testament of the French club’s intention to add more fire to its already ritzy array of superstars, in a bid to secure the most prestigious trophy of European club football, which has been proving elusive in recent seasons despite improved performance.