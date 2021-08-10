Prove Why 2023 Presidency Should Be Handed To You, Peter Obi Tells Igbo

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has advised the Igbo ethnic group to prove why the 2023 presidency should be handed to them.

Speaking with Arise News, Obi stated that the presidency is not something you place a gun on other people’s head and have them hand it to you.

According to him, “We need to convince the other people why it should be us. And you know we have a convincing argument for that. But it needs to be convincing. We are not going to hold a gun in their head and say you must come here.”

The 2019 vice presidential candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party continued:

“Politics is about engagement and consultation, and not confrontation. You consult and discuss with other people and say, ‘this is how we need to do it for us to have peaceful coexistence’.

“The decision will be done within the party. It’s not a question of my view or anybody’s view, it’s that of the party. Even if we say it should come to the South and the party zones it to the north, there’s nothing that can be done.”