Protesters Plan To Attack Me On Monday – Gov Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has cried out that protesters are planning to attack him on Monday.

Obiano said this when DIG Celestine Okoye, AIG zone 13,Danmallam Mohammed and Anambra State Police Commissioner, John Abang paid him a visit.

The governor urged youths to ensure they protect public Infrastructure because those who want to destroy them are from neighboring states.

He also revealed that the curfew which was placed from 6 pm to 6 am has been relaxed.

He praised the youths who have volunteered to help clean up the damages done by the hoodlums in the state who hijacked the protests.