Protesters Break Wall Of Benin Prison, Free Prisoners

Some protesters in Kings Square in Benin City, Edo State have broken the walls of the headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Centre (Nigeria prisons in Benin).

The protesters also freed inmates in the prison which is located along Benin Sapele Road, near Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ office.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogien, has announced a 24-hour curfew in the state.

Ogie said, “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the End SARS protests.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.”