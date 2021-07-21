Protest Rocks Ibadan In Demand Of Igboho’s Release

Supporters of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, are currently protesting against his arrest by authorities of the Republic of Benin.

Igboho was arrested on Monday at an airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted.

Not pleased by the news, his supporters trooped out with placards bearing various inscriptions to demand his release.

The protesters took off from Igboho’s residence in Soka Area of Ibadan, Oyo State as they called on the Federal Government to ensure the release of the rights activist.

Some of them could be seen blocking the Ibadan part of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which disrupted vehicular movement.

Igboho gained prominence after he issued an ultimatum for killer herdsmen to vacate Oyo State following the raping, killing, kidnapping for ransom and destruction of farms allegedly perpetrated by them.

He has since become one of those agitating for the creation of Yoruba Nation which will see the South-West secede from Nigeria.