Protect Schools With Police Officers On Non-Essential Duty, Atiku Advises FG

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised the Federal Government on how to put a stop to the trend of students’ abductions in Nigeria.

Atiku said police officers assigned to non-essential duties should be reassigned to protect schools in the affected areas.

He also advised that government should massively employ new police officers to solve the security issue.

The former VP said this following the recent abduction of students from a school in Kaduna State.

He said, “The Federal Government may think they cannot protect all schools, but in actual fact, they can.

“It is a matter of leadership priority. Children are our greatest asset. If we reassign police officers currently engaged in non-essential guard duties for individuals to schools in the affected states, the object can be achieved.

“Recent figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics reveal that Nigeria now has an all-time high unemployment rate of 33.2%, up from 8.4% in 2015.

“Rather than think we cannot secure all our schools, let us kill two birds with one stone and massively recruit more police officers to provide the needed security.”