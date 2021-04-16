Prophet T.B Joshua Reacts As Youtube Suspends Channel

The Youtube channel belonging to Prophet T.B Joshua has been suspended due to some videos shared on the channel.

The videos shared as far back as 2016 showed the Christian televangelist engaging in violent exorcism to ‘cure’ gay and lesbian congregants of their sexual orientation by casting out “the demon of homosexuality”.

The channel which had more than 1.8 million subscribers was suspended on April 12. This was after a petition was written against it by openDemocracy saying some of its contents violated Youtube’s community guidelines.

A YouTube spokesperson told openDemocracy;

“YouTube’s Community Guidelines prohibit hate speech and we remove flagged videos and comments that violate these policies. In this case we have terminated the channel.

“YouTube prohibits content which alleges that someone is mentally ill, diseased, or inferior because of their membership in a protected group including sexual orientation.”

Daina Rudusa, spokesperson for OutRight Action International, the global LGBTIQ human rights organisation also said;

“It is great to see social media platforms take a greater role in tackling these harmful practices by banning accounts spouting hate speech and promoting conversion practices.

“So-called conversion therapy is neither therapy, nor does it result in conversion” and it has been recognised as being “tantamount to torture.”

It was also learnt that Facebook took action against some of T.B Joshua’s contents. Unlike YouTube which suspended the ministries’ entire channel, Facebook said it “removed a number of pieces of content from this page for violating these policies”.

Facebook company spokesperson said;

“We don’t allow attacks against people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, including content promoting conversion therapy services.

“We take attacks on the LGBT+ community incredibly seriously and encourage people to report this kind of content when they see it so we can investigate.”

When openDemocracy asked TB Joshua Ministries to comment on its pastor’s actions towards LGBT people, and on its YouTube channel being terminated for hate speech, the ministry did not respond. However, it has launched a social media campaign to contest the decision which it claims was “made in haste.”

TB Joshua however confirmed that his YouTube channel was suspended in a tweet he shared. He wrote;

EMMANUEL TV YOUTUBE SUSPENSION: Our mission is to share the love of God with everyone – irrespective of race or religion – and we strongly oppose all forms of hate speech! We have had a long and fruitful relationship with YouTube and believe this decision was made in haste.