Profs May Work In Togo Bakeries, If Nigeria Breaks Up – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has warned elites fanning the embers of disunity and disintegration of Nigeria.

Lai Mohammed said if Nigeria should break, professors may have to go to Togo to work in a bakery to survive.

The Minister was speaking on Wednesday when he featured on a NAN flagship interview programme, NAN Forum.

“Our challenge is more with the elites, not with the common people. Go to the remotest part of Nigeria today, you will see Nigerians from different tribes, culture and religion living together peacefully,” he said.

“Elites ought to take the lead in cementing the unity of the country. But when the elites start preaching tribal hatred, people believe them because they think they know better.

“Nigeria accounts for 70 per cent of West Africa’s population, and if Nigeria should disintegrate today, we are going to overrun Benin Republic, Togo, Niger and other neighbouring countries.

“The elites will suffer more because some professors could be working in bakeries in Togo just to survive. We saw it happen when the Liberians came here during their civil war.

“It is in their own enlightened interest that they should work to fix Nigeria. Many of them have more than one passport — American, British, Irish — and at the first crack of trouble, they are gone.”