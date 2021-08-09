Profile Of BBNaija Housemate Queen

The organisers of the BBNaija reality TV show last night introduced four new housemates into the ongoing Season 6 of the popular show.

The new housemates, Kayvee, JMK, Michael and Queen were introduced into the house following the eviction of Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice.

Below is the profile of Queen

Full name: Queen Mercy Atang

Queen, 26, is a philanthropist and aspiring politician. She hails from Akwa Ibom State and has a mom she adores and three beautiful siblings that she loves.

She is a Tansian University graduate and an international beauty queen. Queen describes herself as “beautiful, courageous, and fearless” and reckons being raised by a single mother taught her a lot about life.

An ambitious and driven person who values everyone around her, she considers herself a true leader and an excellent communicator who is very calculating, loyal, and peaceful.