Profile of BBNaija Housemate Michael

The organisers of the BBNaija reality TV show last night introduced four new housemates into the ongoing Season 6 of the popular show.

The BBNaija new housemates, Kayvee, JMK, Michael and Queen were introduced into the house following the eviction of Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice

Below is the profile of Michael

Full name: Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene

“A bad boy with magnetism” and “open minded”, are some of the words Ebuka uses to describe himself. This 28-year-old musician and aspiring filmmaker was born in Lagos, then moved to the United States of America as a teenager – but is currently based in Abuja.

Calling himself a “curious participant of life”, Ebuka likes to explore interests and people with an open mind and maintains he is dedicated to growing into the best version of himself. He believes being the product of two different societies; America and Nigeria, has created an interesting perspective on life that many viewers will be able to relate to.

In his free time, you will find Ebuka writing, creating music or pursuing his interests in cinematography