Profile Of BBNaija Housemate Kayvee

The organisers of the BBNaija reality TV show last night introduced four new housemates into the ongoing Season 6 of the popular show.

The new housemates, Kayvee, JMK, Michael and Queen were introduced into the house following the eviction of Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice.

Below is the profile of Kayvee

Full name: Gbolahan Ololade

Originally from Ogun State, 26-year-old Kayvee currently resides in Lagos, where he works as a photographer. His hobbies include playing football, clubbing and playing cards.

He believes he is innovative and fun to be around, and says people call him handsome. Kayvee says his career high point is when he had the opportunity to photograph one of Nigeria’s biggest artists.

While he likes to experiment with styling and colouring his hair, he says that harassment in the streets has put a damper on this aspect of his life.