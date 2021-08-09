Profile of BBNaija Housemate JMK

The organisers of the BBNaija reality TV show last night introduced four new housemates into the ongoing Season 6 of the popular show.

The new housemates, Kayvee, JMK, Michael and Queen were introduced into the house following the eviction of Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice.

Below is the profile of Beatrice.

Full name: Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin

A 23-year-old law graduate from Kwara State, JMK has aspirations of becoming a certified member of the Nigerian Bar. Apart from music, dancing and traveling, she enjoys cooking and the simple pleasures of life. She describes herself as “a sexy, confident and adventurous foodie” who loves to help people. She believes her presence in the Big Brother Naija House will help build her brand and will help position her to advance further in her career.

In addition, she wants the exposure and life changing experience that the platform provides, to assist in her advocacy for social issues.