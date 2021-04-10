Prince Philip’s Death Loss To Commonwealth, World- Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday in Abuja described the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, as a sad loss to the Commonwealth and the world.

He described the Late Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99, as a man whose life was one of service and a pattern of good works.

“I found in Prince Philip, a man committed to the unity of the world and the advancement of the dignity of humanity as well as the brotherhood of man.

“His military service, and the dutifully supportive role he played by the side of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, will forever be remembered and studied, as an epitome of royalty and loyalty.

“His charitable works, which saw him as the patron of some 800 causes and organisations, will also be warmly remembered,” Atiki said.

He said he met his royal highness during the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting of 2003, which held in Abuja, which was hosted by his boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former vice president condoled with the British Royal Family and pray that the Almighty would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)