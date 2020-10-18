Primate Ayodele Tells Buhari What To Do To Stop #EndSARS Protests

Primate Ayodele has told President Muhammadu Buhari what he needs to do to put an end to the EndSARS protests in the country.

Ayodele advised the president to sack the Service Chiefs which includes the Inspector-General of Police and the Army Chief of Staff.

The clergyman warned the president not to use force on the protesters.

“Address the nation because there is more to this protest, it is God’s will, God is about listen to the angry people in Nigeria,” Ayodele said in a statement to DAILY POST on Sunday.

“God wants to put something to Nigerians. It is high time for the president to act before it’s too late, nobody is against Buhari’s government other than God. God is behind this protesters, it should be addressed as soon as possible.

“Buhari should not use force to stop this protest or else it will become deadlier, he should address the nation and do what is right before its too late.

“This is a warning to all politicians who are not fit to be in the seat of power, our democracy is shaking. Nigeria unity is shaking too.”