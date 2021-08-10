Primate Ayodele Calls For End To Politics Of Money

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called for an end to the politics of money in Nigeria.

In a statement by his media office, Ayodele blamed the judiciary, saying it has helped to give power to the wrong people.

Giving an example, Ayodele said Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who came fourth in the last governorship election in the state was declared winner by the judiciary due to the politics of money.

He said: “Unless we stop the politics of money in Nigeria, the country will continue to deteriorate because the wrong people have been given power. The judiciary has played a huge role in giving power to the wrong people even when they know it but the love of money has made injustice surround the country.

“Due to the injustice in the land, things happening in Nigeria at the moment are expected because God isn’t always happy with such nations. In Nigeria, if we don’t stop the politics of money, we will not get the right leaders who will take us seriously, Nigeria will continue to deteriorate.

“For example, Imo state is a case study for the corrupt practices in the judiciary system. The current governor, Hope Uzodinma came fourth in the governorship election but because of the politics of money, the judiciary system found a way to declare him winner of the election, we all can see how Imo state has become ungovernable for the governor as a result of insurgents, killings, attacks and other social vices”

“In Imo north senatorial district, the judiciary system declared Frank Ibezim as the winner of the bye election that took place in December 2020 whereas, it has been confirmed that he has discrepancies in his certificate. The ruling party had no candidate for the election and the candidate of the PDP, Emmanuel Okewulonu should be declared winner but the judiciary failed because of the politics of money”

“Nigerians and the judiciary system need to desist from this act of politics of money if we want the country to move forward or else, we will keep experiencing hardship.”