President Idris Deby Of Chad Visits Buhari In Aso Villa

President of Chad, Marshal Idris Deby Itno today paid President Muhammadu Buhari a one-day official visit, at the State House.

The two leaders discussed bilateral issues ranging from security to the recharging of Lake Chad.

“It is imperative that there be water transfer to the Lake Chad from the Congo Basin, so that the people can resume their normal lives,” President Buhari said.

President Buhari added that with inter-basin water transfer, farming, fishing, animal husbandry would resume, and curtail irregular migration of youths, who now dare the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, to get into Europe, seeking greener pastures.

“I’ve been engaging with the relevant stakeholders in Africa and beyond, on why we need to recharge Lake Chad. Nigeria will benefit more, but it is also advantageous to everyone.”