Presidency’s Comment On Open Grazing Ban Irrational – PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has lambasted the spokesman of President, Garba Shehu, over the comment on the ban on open grazing by governors of the southern part of Nigeria.

The ban was placed to curb the menace of herdsmen who have been killing, raping and kidnapping farmers and travellers for ransom in the region.

Shehu yesterday described the ban as being of questionable legality. He also stated that the ban provided no solution to the crisis.

Reacting to the comment, National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, described it as the height of irrationality.

Robinson said, “Our position is clear. When the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in his comment, condemned the position of the governors of the South on open grazing, we clearly said such position was clearly inconsistent and irrational.

“For the spokesman of the President to come up and say that decisions taken by democratically-elected officials of 17 states of the country, should be discountenanced is the height of irresponsibility.

“It is idiotic and deserves all the negatives that we can find to qualify it. And this attitude of Garba Shehu, has shown obviously that he is not the spokesman of the President. Garba Shehu is now the spokesman of the Fulani ethnic nationality. That is what he has reduced himself to.

“It’s very unfortunate that Mr. President will still allow Garba Shehu to be in the Presidency. The decision of the governors of the South is a settled matter. The people of Southern Nigeria are in full support of what the governors have done.

“The governors only gave voice to the position of the people. They were elected by the people, so they will always stand by the people.

“What they did was to give voice to what their people wanted them to say. We are solidly behind them. If anybody should be discountenanced, it is the likes of Shehu and their bias.

“They think that they own this country. Nobody owns this country. We stand by the governors and we encourage them to go ahead and implement the ban on open grazing. Open grazing is outdated, it is archaic and has no place in a modern society like ours.”