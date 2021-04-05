Presidency Slams Kukah Over Easter Message To Buhari

The Presidency has slammed Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah over his Easter message to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The message titled ‘Nigeria: Before our glory departs’, sees Kukah stating that Buhari has not been able to do much despite condemning insecurity before he was voted into power.

This didn’t sit well with the presidency which reacted through the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“In saying that the Boko Haram terrorism is worse than it was in 2015, he did not speak like a man of God.

“Kukah should go to Borno or Adamawa to ask the citizens there the difference between 2014 and 2021”, Shehu noted.