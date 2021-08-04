Premier League Players To Continue Taking The Knee

The Premier League “wholeheartedly support” the decision that has been made.

A ‘No Room For Racism’ sleeve badge will also be worn by players and match officials on their shirts.

The opening game of the season sees newly promoted Brentford host Arsenal on Friday, 13 August.

In February, Brentford announced they would no longer be participating in the gesture as the West London club felt it had lost the required impact.

However, it is understood Brentford players have agreed to take part.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha also said earlier this year that players “should stand tall”, and reiterated his view that taking the knee was “degrading”.

Players began taking the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after the Premier League’s 100-day hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020.

In a statement, the players said: “We feel now, more than ever, it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism.

“We remain resolutely committed to our singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect and equal opportunities for all.”

Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, said they would continue to work with clubs, players and football partners to bring about “tangible change” and remove “inequality” from the game.

Following England’s penalty shootout defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused online after missing penalties.

There was also booing as England players took the knee in the run-up to the tournament this summer.

BBC