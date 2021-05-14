Pray For Nigeria To Bounce Back Economy – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has hailed Muslims on the conclusion of the Ramadan fasting period.

The APC said the peace experienced in the state during the period shows that Muslims obeyed the tenets of Islam.

The party urged Muslims to pray for Nigeria to bounce back economically.

This is according to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Hon Ade Ajayi.

“Now that Ramadan is over, it behoves on us all to continue to be law-abiding and observe all safety measures to guard against any form of breakdown of law and peace.

“We should also continue to pray fervently for the country to bounce back economically while insecurity will be a thing of the past,” the statement read.

“Also, this period calls for more cooperation with the present administration in the state to continue to enjoy religious harmony and peaceful coexistence with one another.”