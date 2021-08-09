Practice Forgiveness, Tolerance, Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Couples

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for forgiveness and tolerance to be practiced by couples to stem the tide of divorce in Nigeria.

This is as he Laments that a day hardly goes by without a couple divorcing.

The Sultan said this while speaking at the launch of Mariam Lemu Marriage Academy & Certified Premarital Masterclass in Abuja, Sunday.

“It’s very worrisome that though hardly a day passes without notice of marriage ceremony but also hardly, too, does a day passes without a divorce occurring. But let me pause and raise this cardinal question: what is happening today that married couples no longer tolerate and pardon each other despite Allah’s blessing upon them with the children.

“Let me call on our religious leaders to always preach tolerance and forgiveness to their faithful and to make the couple realize that it’s Allah’s destiny for them to become husband and wife since their creation and must learn to show love to each other.

“It’s obvious also for us to call on the traditional rulers to play critical role in reducing the menace of divorce and violence against women and policies against women in marriage,” the Sultan said.