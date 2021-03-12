News

PPPRA Deletes Templates Announcing Fuel Price Increase

Damola Areo3 hours ago
The new template which announced an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, has been deleted from the website of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

The template shows that petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61 which is usually followed by marketers.

The expected ex-depot price as seen in the template is N206.42, while the landing cost is N189.61.

This is despite the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation saying there won’t be any change in the price of PMS in the month of March.

