Postpone Recruit Training Till After Ramadan, MURIC Tells Army

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has advised the Nigerian Army to postpone the training for its new recruit till after Ramadan.

According to MURIC, this would enable the Muslims among them to have the energy to focus during the training.

MURIC said this through a statement issued by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement said, “Military training is an energy-sapping exercise for which a person who is fasting may be unfit. He is prone to dehydration. He may not be able to concentrate fully, may get tired easily and may actually come to harm due to the rigours of the training.

“The Nigerian Army may not be able to get the best out of Muslim recruits who are fasting. Therefore the purpose may be defeated. Worse still, casualties may be recorded during the training.

“In order to register a hitch-free and successful training exercise, therefore, we appeal to the Nigerian Army to postpone the exercise billed to begin on Monday, 12th April, 2021 till the middle of May when Ramadan would have ended.

“Our appeal should not be misconstrued as sheer sentiment. Neither are we unaware of the security challenges facing our dear nation which necessitates the recruitment of more men into the armed forces,” it said.