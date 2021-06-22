Pope Francis To Help Nigeria Fight Insecurity

The Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has promised to assist Nigeria in its fight against insecurity.

He said this on receiving a letter of credence from the Ambassador to the Holy See, Ambassador Paul Oga Adikwu.

He lauded the effort put so far in the fight against insecurity by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, as he promised to assist with prayers.

“The Holy Father, Pope Francis, expressed readiness to collaborate with Nigeria to overcome the security challenges currently witnessed in the sub-Saharan region.

“Pope Francis appreciates the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to combat security challenges witnessed in some parts of the country.

“The Holy Father said the problem is not just a Nigerian problem, but a global one, saying he will personally be involved in praying for Nigeria to overcome the situation”, the Embassy of Nigeria in the Holy See, Vatican City said.