Entertainment

Politicians Are The Ones Giving Bandits Guns – Seun Kuti

Damola Areo3 hours ago
2
Why I Couldn't Perform At The Grammys - Seun Kuti
Seun Kuti. Source: Instagram.

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has said that politicians are the ones arming bandits with guns in Nigeria.

The son of late Afrobeat singer, Fela Kuti, stated that the bandits are political thugs.

He made this known in a video shared on his Instagram page.

He said, ”Politicians are the ones giving bandits guns in Nigeria. Let’s not act like we don’t know.

”If we want to end this banditry, all politicians should write down a list of people they’ve given guns to so we can go and collect it back. These are political thugs.”

Damola Areo3 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Toke Makinwa (source: Instagram)

I Find Consistency In A Man Attractive – Toke Makinwa

5 hours ago
dave chappelle

Dave Chappelle Wants Role In Nollywood Movies

22 hours ago
Ify Onwuemene

Nollywood Actress, Ify Onwuemene, Dies Of Cancer

1 day ago
charly boy

Charly Boy Sustains Facial Injuries After Falling Off Scooter

1 day ago
Back to top button