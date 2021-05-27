Politicians Are The Ones Giving Bandits Guns – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has said that politicians are the ones arming bandits with guns in Nigeria.

The son of late Afrobeat singer, Fela Kuti, stated that the bandits are political thugs.

He made this known in a video shared on his Instagram page.

He said, ”Politicians are the ones giving bandits guns in Nigeria. Let’s not act like we don’t know.

”If we want to end this banditry, all politicians should write down a list of people they’ve given guns to so we can go and collect it back. These are political thugs.”