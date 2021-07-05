Police Say IED Detonation Caused Kaduna Explosion

The police in Kaduna State have said the explosion witnessed in the state was caused by detonated Improvised Explosive Device, IED.

The police said the IED was packed in yoghurt containers which some children turned into football.

In the process of kicking the containers about, the IED exploded killing one and injuring two others.

Giving an update on the incident, spokesperson of Bauchi Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said Improvised Explosive Device were concealed in three bottles of popular children’s Juice (Viju Milk).

“Three Children picked up the bottles but unknown to them, they contained explosive substance; the children started playing football with the bottles, as a result two of the bottles exploded,injuring the three children.

The victims were however rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment, where one of them died owing to injuries he sustained from the explosion.

“One of the victim was treated and discharged, while the third child is still receiving treatment.

“The Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) is carrying out a holistic forensic analysis of the device with a view to apprehending those responsible for this heinous act,” NAN quoted him.