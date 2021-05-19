News

Police Restore Peace In FCT Community After Violent Protest

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0
police

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has restored peace in Kabusa Community after a violent protest by some residents.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said that the protest followed agitation by some residents over a suspect who was earlier rescued from an angry mob for knocking down two passengers, leaving them with injuries.

According to her, the suspect, who has been beaten to pulp by the angry mob, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital for treatment where the doctor certified him dead.

“In view of the above, some residents of Kabusa, during the protest attempted to overrun the Police Divisional Headquarters but were resisted by a Joint Team of Police Operatives.

“Regrettably, in the bid to restore calm one young resident sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention,” she said.

Yusuf said that the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Bala Ciroma, extended his sympathy to  families of the victims and had ordered  discrete investigation into the incident.

The PPRO urged residents to remain calm and pledged  commitment of the command to the protection of lives and property within the FCT. (NAN)

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0

Related Articles

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

SERAP Urge El-rufai To End Attack On Striking Workers

1 hour ago
sani bello

Niger IDPs Now Returning To Ancestral Homes – Sani Bello

2 hours ago
tanker explosion

Anambra Explains Deductions From Workers Salaries

2 hours ago

EFCC Arrest 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu

12 hours ago
Back to top button