Police Rescue Day Old Baby In Lagos

Lagos Police has rescued an abandoned day old baby boy on Monday 15th March.

The baby, which was found by a good Lagosian at Oladejo Street, Oko-Oba was picked up by the police for necessary medical attention and safety.

The CP Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu on Tuesday, received the baby in his ikeja office and has ordered the Gender Unit of the command to hand over the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development of Lagos State. The unit is presently having the custody of the rescued baby.