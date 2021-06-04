Police Release Oil Worker Wrongly Arrested And Paraded As An Unknown Gunman

A 40-year-old oil worker identified as Casmir Ibegbulem, has been released by the police after wrongly arrested and paraded as one of the unknown gunmen attacking security formations in Imo state, IgbereTV reports.

Casmir Ibegbulem who is a father of one and expectant father of another is a “Permit Holder” staff member of an oil company in Bonny Island, Bayelsa State and a native of Ogwa Community in Mbaitoli, Imo State.

According to reports, he returned home for the burial of his in-law which took place on May 28, but was arrested in Owerri when he came to pick up some personal items needed for the burial.

Nancy AmaraGod, a native of Ogwa community who confirmed that Ibegbulam has been released, wrote on Facebook;

“Glory be to almighty

Finally Casmir Ibegbulem has been released it can only be God

And I thank d people of Ogwa for dere solidarity”