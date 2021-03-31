Police Prove Death Of Cows In Ondo

The Police in Ondo have commenced a probe into the death of dozens of cows in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Ibaka, the area where Adekunle Ajasin University is located.

There are speculations that the cows owned by one Ibrahim Saliu were poisoned.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro, told Channels Television that an investigation was ongoing.

The spokesman said the cattle were given poisoned water by yet to be identified persons.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s Security Adviser, Jimoh Dojumo, confirmed the herders slaughtered the animals after suspecting toxic substances.

The aide added that beef from the affected animals were not safe for consumption.