Police Paraded My Okada Rider Father As ESN Member – Lady Cries Out
A Facebook user, Chimaka Cynthia Duruigbo, has said that her father, a motorcycle operator in the orlu axis as among those paraded by the Nigeria Police force as members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN.
The man had been missing for a while now without his family knowing that he had been picked up by the police as paraded as an ESN member.
Read the lady’s narration below.
NIGERIAN POLICE WHY���
This is my father ANTHONY ONYEKWERE DURUIGBO, I just don’t know where to start from, Have u seen how Nigerian police is operating my father was on His way to buy something at orie okporo market in orlu ooo and we waited and waited for him, he didn’t come home, not knowing that the so called Nigerian police stopped him and burnt his byke and abducted him for no just reason ���… Now this is where they took him to, tagging an old innocent man a name that he knows nothing about���… Is this how innocent people are been framed up on a daily basis ���� Friends!! Nigerians!! pls speak up for my father�� I am tired of the Nigerian police and their operation ��
Pls help me keep sharing it�