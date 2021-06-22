News

Police Parade Three Suspects Over Iwo Road Mayhem

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Three suspects have been paraded by the Oyo State Police Command over the Iwo Road mayhem in Ibadan, the state capital.

The mayhem which happened last week was reportedly between phone sellers and some motor park officials.

Their clash led to the destruction of properties and also the loss of two lives.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ngozi Onadeko, while speaking during the parade promised to furnish the media with more information as investigation continues.

“We are parading these suspects for their involvement in the crisis that happened in Iwo road last week Wednesday.

“These three people were arrested and paraded due to their involvement in the crisis that happened on Wednesday at Iwo road.

“Though, investigation is still ongoing, I will continue to update you about what we get from the investigation, and that is basically what is going on now,” Onadeko said.

