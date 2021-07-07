Police Parade Suspected Cultists In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has foiled a cult initiation ceremony and arrested 28 suspected cultists in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

Acting spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, July 6, said eight robbery suspects were also arrested across the state.

Edafe said the suspected cultists were nabbed after successfully initiating Obanor Ifeanyi, Oliseh Onimichi, Moses Samuel and Olusola Ese.

“On the 3/7/2021 at about 0300hrs, State anti cult unit (SACU) detectives on a tip off of intelligence got an information that there will be a cult initiation at a bush in Ogume community forest in Ukwuani LGA of Delta State by members of the Aiye confraternity group a.k.a black axe,” he stated.

“The commander SACU detailed police operatives who stormed the bush around 0300 hours midnight, a total of twenty-eight (28) male suspects were arrested, though four suspects namely Obanor osasuyi ‘m’ 24, Oliseh Onimichi ‘m’ age 27yrs, moses samuel ‘m’ age 18yrs and Olusola Ese ‘m’ age 18yrs had already began the process of initiation, but the timely intervention of the police, the initiation process could not be completed, why the other suspects were not initiated. Items recovered two (2) locally made single barrel guns, eight vehicles, six (6) motorcycles and charms. Investigation is ongoing”

The PPRO added that on July 3, Safer Highway 018 stationed at Alifikede boundary between Edo and Delta States, while on stop and search intercepted a a Toyota Camry with Reg. No. RLU 04 MBB ash colour driven by Tochukwu Obinakana with Mohammed Maduabuchi,17.

“On interrogation, they could not give satisfactory account of themselves. They were arrested and taken to the station for further investigation where they later confessed that the said vehicle was snatched at gun point from a reverend father in Owerri and that they were. The vehicle was recovered and both suspect arrested. Investigation is ongoing.” he said.

In a similar development, the Delta state police Rapid Response Squad arrested four suspected armed robbers/cultists on 2 July, along Udu Road Warri.

“The four suspects namely Prince Onotanare ‘m’ 22yrs of Ekurude Warri, Gift Ogbeje ‘m’ 19yrs of Ekurude Warri, Lucky Egere ‘m’ 22yrs of No. 7 Old Egan road Orhowunho community, Charles Eungu ‘m’ 25yrs of opposite Ultimate Hotel Jeddo and Joshua Omatseye 22yrs of Ekurude Warri were intercepted along Otokutu bridge Udu Warri,”the statement read.

“The Operative of RRS who had reasons to suspect them, subjected them to search, upon searching them, a fabricated barretta pistol with 9mm live ammunition was recovered from the first suspect, they all confessed to be members of Aiye and JVC confraternities. Investigation is ongoing.”

Similarly, on the 04/07/2021 at about 1830hrs, Operative of ‘A’ division Quick Response team while on patrol along NPA Link road received information that three young men on a tricycle were robbing innocent citizens of their valuables.

Edafe said “The team gave the hoodlums a hot chase, on sighting the police patrol team, one of the hoodlums Godbless Joseph ‘m’ sensing danger jumped out of the moving tricycle, he was later arrested while the two others fled with the tricycle. The suspect was searched and one (1) knife, two (2) Infinix phones were recovered from him,”

The two other suspects, one Ovoke Akpovikanyen and Ismaila Mohammed were later apprehended by the Warri Area Command patrol team. The owners of the phones have identified Godbless Joseph to be the person who robbed them of their phones. Investigation is ongoing.