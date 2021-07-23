Headline

Police Not Recruiting, IGP Warns Of Scammers

Damola Areo2 hours ago
1
DIG Usman Alkali Baba

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has notified the general public that the Nigeria Police is currently not recruiting.

Members of the public who are desirous of joining the Nigeria Police Force or who had earlier participated in some stages of the suspended 2020 Recruitment exercise are therefore advised to exercise patience and beware of unscrupulous persons currently promoting/advancing fraudulent recruitment schemes online with intent to misleading and defrauding these (prospective) applicants.

This clarification is coming on the heels of the proliferation of fake recruitment portals and schemes on the internet falsely claiming that the Nigeria Police Force has commenced the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise.

The general public is hereby advised that, as is customary with the Nigeria Police Force, every recruitment process of the Force commences with an official statement and advertisement in relevant mass media platforms, with detailed information on processes and procedures. This the Force will do as soon as it is set for the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigation aimed at unraveling and prosecuting the orchestrators of these bogus and fraudulent recruitment schemes.

 

Damola Areo2 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Sunday Igboho

JUST IN: Judge Orders DSS To Produce Igboho Supporters In Court

2 hours ago
sunday igboho amd nnamdi kanu

Apply Tactics Used On Igboho, Kanu On Bandits, SOKAPU Tells FG

6 hours ago
Latest Bayelsa State News Headline For Today Sept 5th

PIB Could Spark Fresh Unrest In Niger Delta – Dickson

7 hours ago

What Buhari Said At Katsina Meeting With 12 APC Govs

7 hours ago
Back to top button