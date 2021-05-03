Police Intercept 753 Ammunition in Abakaliki

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command have intercepted 753 live ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) concealed in a sac being transported in a commercial vehicle from Abakaliki, the state capital, to Umuahia in Abia State.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, in a statement said the intelligence-driven covert operation, which led to the interception and recovery of the deadly ammunition, was part of efforts by the Force to identify and crack down on criminal networks and supply chains for weapons and ammunition in and around the country.

He further said comprehensive investigations aimed at bringing to book all persons linked to the crime are ongoing.

Similarly, following investigations into the foiled bank robbery on the Onueke branch of a commercial bank in Ebonyi State which occurred in January, 2021, Police operatives led by the commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, on April 29, 2021, stormed the criminal hideout of suspects indicted in the investigations located at Oriuzo village in Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi State.

The suspects, on sighting the Police squad, opened fire on them and the police team engaged them, killing three members of the gang including two male and one female following bullet injuries sustained during the exchange of gunfire.

Mba said other suspects fled in different directions. Two Ak47 riffles, five pump action guns, six pistols, 50 Ak47 ammunition, 126 cartridges, Jack knives, cutlasses, and a 40-page notebook containing inventories of ammunition purchased by the gang were recovered.

A Honda Pilot Jeep with Reg No ABJ 163 NV used for the foiled bank robbery was also recovered by the police team.

The police further traced the suspects to a shrine where the robbers usually go for mystical powers before embarking on their robbery operations and arrested five other suspects.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang and their spiritual godfather – the chief priest of the shrine.

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Baba, while commending the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Aliyu Garba, and officers of the command, for excellently harnessing intelligence to nip the crimes in the bud, assured citizens of the renewed commitment of the Force to improving public safety and combating all forms of violent crimes across the land.