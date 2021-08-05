Police Get Valuable Information On Gunmen Who Attacked Formations In Imo

A suspect in the recent attack on Omuma Police station and Njaba Police Station respectively, Emmanuel Nnaji ‘M’ age 15 years, a native of Awala in Ideato South LGA of Imo State, has given the Imo State Police Command valuable information on the activities of his gang.

On interrogation by the command’s tactical teams, the suspect gave a vivid description of a Hotel located in Orlu where the bandits stayed, planned before they executed their dastardly act on the police stations. He further stated that the owner of the Hotel has been accommodating and assisting them financially. He then volunteered and led security forces to the location of the hotel.

According to the police, “On arrival, the hotel and house were cordoned and searched the following exhibits were recovered from the arrested twenty six suspects including seven females in the hotel they incudes;

(1) ONE AK47 RIFFLE WITH TWO MAGAZINES LOADED WITH 55 ROUNDS OF LIVE AMMUNITION.

(2) FIVE PUMP-ACTION GUNS

(3) TWO DOUBLE BARREL CUT TO SIZE GUNS

(4) FOUR DOUBLE-BARREL LOCALLY MADE PISTOL

(5) THREE SINGLE BARREL LOCALLY MADE PISTOLS

(6) EIGHT SIX LIVE CARTRIDGES

(7) CHARMS

(8) TWO BAGS OF WEEDS SUSPECTED TO BE INDIAN HEMP

(9) BIAFRAN FLAG AND BERET

(10) ESN CAP

(11) FOUR PAIRS OF ARMY CAMOUFLAGE UNIFORMS AND A CAMOUFLAGE BAG

(12) A SIGNBOARD WITH BIAFRA INSIGNIA.

“It is on good record that, it was in the same hotel that the head of a young man was severed and placed on the road close to the hotel premises. “Presently, investigation is ongoing and the suspects are undergoing interrogation. In like manner, it would be recalled that, in the same Orlu, some months ago during the peak of IPOB/ESN attacks and killing of Police officers including innocent citizens and burning of Police stations in the State that, the command’s tactical teams and Special forces, after diligent gathering of technical intelligence, arrested one Boniface Okeke ‘M’, age 57 years from Obor Autonomous Community in Orlu LGA of Imo State in connection with terrorism and attacks on security agencies and private individuals where several Police stations were burnt down and police officers killed in numbers.

“On interrogation, he confessed of being a facilitator and financer of IPOB/ESN Operation in the State to the tune of ten million Naira (₦10,000,000) while he was outside the country.