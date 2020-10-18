Police Deny Dismissing Shogunle, Dolapo, Says They Were Reprimanded

The Police Service Commission has denied a report which claims that 37 police officers have been dismissed and demoted.

A report had said that 37 police officers which included CSP Dolapo Badmus and ACP Abayomi Shogunle.

PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who was reached by The PUNCH said that the list has no iota of truth in it.

Ani stated, “Dolapo Badmus was not dismissed. She had two cases. In the first case, she was awarded the punishment of a reprimand, while in the second case, she was given a severe reprimand. Shogunle was also awarded a reprimand.

“Tochukwu Ogalagu was given the punishment of a reprimand. That was part of the decisions of the 9th plenary meeting of the Police Service Commission. The names of the dismissed officers were published.”