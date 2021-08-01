Police Commission Suspends Abba Kyari Over FBI Indictment

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

This was following the recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, after an indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Baba recommended the suspension to allow internal investigation into the allegation by the FBI which linked Kyari with suspected internet fraudster Hushpuppi.

In a statement on Sunday, Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the PSC, said Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday.

“Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31st 2021 and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States,” Ani said.

“The commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1st, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave.”