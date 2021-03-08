Police Commence 2nd Phase Of NHIS Enrolment For Retired Officers

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the 2nd phase of the nationwide registration and capturing of retired police officers in the ongoing enrolment of retired police officers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). The exercise is scheduled to commence on 15/03/2021.

It is aimed at ensuring that no retired police officer (including his/her spouse), anywhere in the country, irrespective of rank on retirement, is left out from having full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) Code-073.

The exercise shall be in three batches and will take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country.

All retired police officers (each with a spouse), who were not captured during the 1st phase of the exercise, are therefore required to visit any Police Area Command closest to them (in their States of resident) with their Letter of Retirement and Retiree’s I.D Card.