Police Clears Air On Alleged Fie And Modakeke Crisis

The Osun State Police Command has described as untrue claims of a clash between Ife and Modakeke towns in the state.

The claims were backed by a video which went viral on social media showing people running helter skelter.

Reacting the Command said what happened was a show of force by the local vigilante guarding the area, which was to alert people of their presence.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin, on Monday, said “it was an erroneous belief that some people came to attack people from Famia axis.

“The news was fake and a blatant lie! The true situation as gathered is that; the local vigilantes guiding the area against thieves & hoodlums were on their routine show of force like any other place to alert the people of the community of their presence and assure them of safety.

“But because of what happened recently, people became apprehensive, thinking they were under attack.”