News

Police Clears Air On Alleged Fie And Modakeke Crisis

Damola Areo2 hours ago
3
police

The Osun State Police Command has described as untrue claims of a clash between Ife and Modakeke towns in the state.

The claims were backed by a video which went viral on social media showing people running helter skelter.

Reacting the Command said what happened was a show of force by the local vigilante guarding the area, which was to alert people of their presence.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin, on Monday, said “it was an erroneous belief that some people came to attack people from Famia axis.

“The news was fake and a blatant lie! The true situation as gathered is that; the local vigilantes guiding the area against thieves & hoodlums were on their routine show of force like any other place to alert the people of the community of their presence and assure them of safety.

“But because of what happened recently, people became apprehensive, thinking they were under attack.”

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Biafra news

We Have A Terror Group In Lagos – Nnamdi Kanu

2 hours ago
Nigeria Secures Release Of 60 Nationals From Tanzanian Prisons

No Nigerian Affected In Israel, Palestine Conflict – NIDCOM

6 hours ago
Coronavirus: Sanusi's Test Result Revealed After Meeting With El-Rufai

Tijjaniyya Sheikhs Affirm Sanusi As Leader In Nigeria

6 hours ago
Atiku Pledges N50m To Combat Coronavirus

Why Nigeria Should Not Be Divided – Atiku

6 hours ago
Back to top button