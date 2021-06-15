Police Assures Delta State Of Safety Amid Jihadists’ Threat

Delta State Police Command, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, has assured citizens of the state of their safety.

This is in reaction to a threat by Fulani Jihadists to attack Delta State over the ban on open grazing in the state issued by the governor.

The statement read, “The attention of the command has been drawn to a recent publication making rounds purportedly published by the Fulanis of Usman Dan Fodio leadership tagged “FULANI JIHADIST WARNINGS” and pasted in various locations around Asaba and Agbor to be precise.

“The command under the watch of Ali is ever committed in its responsibility of providing security for all Deltans. Members of the public should ignore the said publication which must have been pasted by miscreants to create panic in the state.

“All modalities have been put in place to forestall any of such occurrences. All residents are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic. Undercover police operatives have been deployed across the state to gather intelligence.”