Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Ortom’s Aide

The Plateau State Police Command has said some suspected killers of AIG Christopher Dega (retd.), a Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, have been arrested.

Dega was shut by gunmen in Plateau on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the arrest of the suspect today in a statement issued.

The statement read, “The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd).

“On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot.

“He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 1930hrs.

“Some suspects have been arrested. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”

